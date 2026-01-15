DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Armed forces veterans are role models for youth, says L-G Sinha

Armed forces veterans are role models for youth, says L-G Sinha

States they are guiding the nation with character, timeless values and selfless service

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Jan 15, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at the 10th Armed Forces Veterans Day event in Rajouri on Wednesday.
On the 10th Armed Forces Veterans Day, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid tributes to ex-servicemen and their family members and attended a commemorative event at Rajouri.

“Our Armed Forces’ veterans are embodiment of living history and their sacrifices have not only safeguarded our freedom but also shaped the destiny of our great nation,” said Sinha.

He stated that the selfless service of armed forces is not a job but a lifelong commitment which continues even after their military careers conclude and uniform is folded away. He said the courage of veterans is not limited to the battlefield but also in establishing peace and ensuring the nation’s progress.

Saluting the resilience of army bravehearts and their love for the motherland, the Lieutenant Governor said the courage and sacrifice of the Army is the backbone of our nation’s security.

“The sacrifices of our soldiers remain invisible. While the nation sleeps in peace, they stand alert. While nation celebrates festivals together, our soldiers safeguard the border far away from home. They do not speak about sacrifice. They live it every moment,” the L-G said.

On the occasion, Sinha inaugurated the “Wall of Fame” and launched a dedicated police helpline service for veterans. He reiterated the government’s resolve, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, towards the welfare of veterans and their families.

“Veterans are living role models for youth and guiding the nation with character, timeless values and selfless service. They are leading by example in everyday life. From safeguarding the nation to serving the society; our armed forces veterans continue to shape India’s future.

It is my commitment to honour veterans’ service through care. We are not only dedicated to the well-being of veterans’ families but also building a life of dignity for those brave soldiers who served and sacrificed,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor paid homage to the first Commander-in-Chief of the Army, Field Marshal KM Cariappa. He also paid tribute to Second Lieutenant Ram Raghoba Rane, Brigadier Mohammad Usman, Naik Jadunath Singh and bravehearts of Rajouri.

A mega Ex-Servicemen Rally was organised to mark the occasion. Motorised wheelchairs, retrofitted scooties and other mobility aids were also distributed to the veterans and veer naris.

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Command; Lt Gen PK Mishra, GOC, White Knight Corps (16 Corps); Maj Gen Kaushik Mukherjee, GOC, 25 Inf Division; Brig Pankaj Chib (retd), Director, Sainik Welfare Department; veterans, veer naris, prominent citizens and people from all walks of life attended the Armed Forces Veterans Day event.

