Arms, ammunition, drugs seized in Kupwara, 1 held

Srinagar, January 1
A man has been caught for possessing arms, ammunition and drugs in Kupwara district. The police said the weapons and the drugs, which have been seized, were meant for The Resistance Front, associated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba, in the Valley.
Based on a specific input about smuggling of weapons and drugs by two persons in the Chatkadi area of Karnah, Kupwara, a search operation was carried out. The arrested person has been identified as Umar Aziz, a resident of Chatkadi.
During questioning, he confessed that, he along with his associate, received a consignment of arms, ammunition and narcotics. Subsequently, a detailed search was carried out and the recovery was made from Garangnard Chatkadi, the official said, adding that five pistols, 10 pistol magazines, 77 pistol rounds, a pistol cleaning rod, a pistol user manual guide, four hand grenades and 10 packets of heroin-like substance weighing 9.450 kg had been seized.
