Arms, ammunition found in Ramban terror hideout

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 1

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday seized a cache of arms and ammunition from a terror hideout in a forest area in Ramban district.

After information was received by the police, a police team reached the forest area of Khari tehsil in Ramban where a suspected hideout was located. The area is far-flung, located on the hills and surrounded by jungle.

“A search operation by the police and Special Operations Group (SOG) Banihal was launched in the Burzalla forest area and suspected hideout locations were searched during which the police busted a hideout and ammunition among other things were seized from the spot,” said an official spokesperson of Ramban police.

The police seized two rifle grenades, one UBG thrower, 17 AK-47 bullets, wireless with antenna, seven 9 mm bullets, one bottle of glycerin, detonator, one jacket and black leather shoes.

“In this regard, an FIR under Section 4 of Explosive Substance Act has been registered at Banihal police station,” said the spokesperson.

The police and Army have been active since reports of terror activities have increased in sensitive districts of Jammu division. Army and paramilitary forces have strengthened their vigil in areas which were once the hotbed of terrorism.