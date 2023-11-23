Arms and explosives recovered in box along LoC in Jammu

Jammu, November 23
Security forces on Thursday recovered arms, ammunition and explosives, including nine grenades and an IED, dropped by a drone along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu's Akhnoor sector, police said.
It was packed in a box found during a joint search operation by the police and the Army in Palanwallah near the LoC early in the morning, officials said.
The box raised suspicion and the bomb disposal squad was called. An improvised explosive device (IED), a pistol, two magazines, 38 rounds of ammunition and nine grenades were found, the officials said.
It is believed that a drone dropped the consignment for use by terrorists, they said. The box in which the arms and explosive material was kept is similar to what had been dropped by terrorists based across the LoC in the past, they said.
The Khour police station registered an FIR and investigation has begun.
