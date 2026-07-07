Army busts terrorist hideout in JK's Kupwara, recovers arms and ammunition
Based on specific intelligence input, a search operation was launched by the Army in the general area of the Keran sector on Monday
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The Army has busted a terrorist hideout and recovered arms and ammunition in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.
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Based on specific intelligence input, a search operation was launched by the Army in the general area of the Keran sector on Monday, the officials said.
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During the operation, security forces busted a hideout and recovered five AK series rifles, nine AK magazines, a hand grenade, a huge cache of ammunition and other war-like stores, they said.
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