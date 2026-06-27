DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Army Chief, Ladakh L-G discuss stronger civil-military coordination

Army Chief, Ladakh L-G discuss stronger civil-military coordination

L-G also interacts with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:49 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi being greeted by Ladakh L-G VK Saxena during a meeting at Lok Niwas in Leh.
Advertisement

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday called on Ladakh Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at Lok Niwas and discussed measures to strengthen civil-military cooperation in the Union Territory.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the L-G said, "We discussed strengthening civil-military cooperation, fostering closer coordination between the administration and the armed forces, re-employment of Agniveers in the UT Administration, and advancing collective efforts for peace, stability and development in the region."

Advertisement

The Army Chief's visit to Ladakh comes amid the Army's continued focus on maintaining operational preparedness and enhancing coordination with the civil administration in the strategically significant border region.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the L-G also interacted with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs. He posted on X, "Had an engaging and fruitful interaction with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, chaired by Hon'ble MP Dr Shashi Tharoor, during their Ladakh visit yesterday."

The committee sought details on Ladakh's key challenges and the measures being undertaken to address them. The L-G briefed members on the region's fragile ecosystem, environmental concerns and growing water scarcity.

Advertisement

He also highlighted initiatives such as Project Him Sarovar, the construction of rock check dams under the Sindhu Jal Samridhi Abhiyan and extensive plantation drives aimed at mitigating these challenges.

"Grateful to the committee for appreciating these initiatives and assuring full cooperation in our efforts," the L-G said in his post on X.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts