Army Chief, Ladakh L-G discuss stronger civil-military coordination

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday called on Ladakh Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at Lok Niwas and discussed measures to strengthen civil-military cooperation in the Union Territory.

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In a post on X, the L-G said, "We discussed strengthening civil-military cooperation, fostering closer coordination between the administration and the armed forces, re-employment of Agniveers in the UT Administration, and advancing collective efforts for peace, stability and development in the region."

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The Army Chief's visit to Ladakh comes amid the Army's continued focus on maintaining operational preparedness and enhancing coordination with the civil administration in the strategically significant border region.

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Meanwhile, the L-G also interacted with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs. He posted on X, "Had an engaging and fruitful interaction with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, chaired by Hon'ble MP Dr Shashi Tharoor, during their Ladakh visit yesterday."

The committee sought details on Ladakh's key challenges and the measures being undertaken to address them. The L-G briefed members on the region's fragile ecosystem, environmental concerns and growing water scarcity.

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He also highlighted initiatives such as Project Him Sarovar, the construction of rock check dams under the Sindhu Jal Samridhi Abhiyan and extensive plantation drives aimed at mitigating these challenges.

"Grateful to the committee for appreciating these initiatives and assuring full cooperation in our efforts," the L-G said in his post on X.