Army Chief likely to visit Jammu today

Jammu, December 24
Amid the recent terrorist attacks in the Poonch-Rajouri sector, Army Chief General Manoj Pande is likely to visit Jammu to review the situation there and discuss further strengthening the counter-terrorism grid there on Monday, defence sources said.
A visit by high-level defence ministry functionaries is also expected this week where they will be briefed about the situation on the ground.
