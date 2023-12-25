Army Chief likely to visit Jammu today

PTI

Jammu, December 24

Amid the recent terrorist attacks in the Poonch-Rajouri sector, Army Chief General Manoj Pande is likely to visit Jammu to review the situation there and discuss further strengthening the counter-terrorism grid there on Monday, defence sources said.

A visit by high-level defence ministry functionaries is also expected this week where they will be briefed about the situation on the ground.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Poonch #Rajouri