Army Chief reviews operational preparedness of troops in Ladakh

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, reviewed the operational preparedness of troops deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan in Ladakh.

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Ladakh has a unique geography, sharing borders with China on the eastern side and Pakistan on the western front.

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“General Dwivedi visited the headquarters of Fire and Fury Corps and reviewed its operational preparedness, combat readiness and capability development in Ladakh. The COAS was briefed on the prevailing security situation, operational preparedness, infrastructure development and ongoing initiatives to enhance surveillance, mobility and integrated operational capabilities,” a statement said.

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The statement further said that during the visit, the COAS commended all ranks of the Corps for their exceptional professionalism, unwavering dedication and steadfast commitment while operating in one of the world’s most challenging terrains.

He exhorted them to remain mission-focused, operationally agile and ever prepared to meet emerging security challenges.

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During his visit, General Dwivedi also visited the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre, where he was briefed on training initiatives, operational capabilities, regimental developments and civil-military synergy with the Ladakh administration.

“He also reviewed the upgraded Mutup Sanghralaya, including the newly established ‘Chief’s Corner’, showcasing the legacy of the Chief of the Army Staff. The COAS commended the training faculty and staff for their dedication and professionalism in shaping disciplined and resilient soldiers. He also lauded all ranks of the Ladakh Scouts for their operational excellence, unwavering commitment and high state of readiness in the challenging terrain of Ladakh,” the statement said.

The COAS also pinned Commendation Cards to selected personnel, appreciating their devotion to duty and significant contributions to operational preparedness.

General Dwivedi felicitated five distinguished veterans — Colonel Tondup Wangail (Retd), Major Rinchen Dolma Kolto (Retd), Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Sonam Morup (Retd), Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Tashi Chhepal (Retd) and Naik Ghulam Haider (Retd) — during his visit to Fire and Fury Corps, in recognition of their contributions towards veterans’ welfare, healthcare, community development and nation building.

“Through their selfless initiatives, the awardees have transformed healthcare delivery in remote regions of Ladakh, expanded outreach to ex-servicemen and Veer Naris, promoted skill development and self-reliance, secured land and welfare measures for veteran families, strengthened community welfare, and provided support to veterans requiring medical care,” an official said.