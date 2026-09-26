Army Chief reviews operational preparedness, security along LoC

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Dhiraj Seth visited forward areas and formations of the Chinar Corps under Northern Command to review operational preparedness and the prevailing security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and in the hinterland.

During the visit, senior commanders briefed the Army Chief on the security environment, operational readiness and ongoing capability enhancement initiatives.

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He was also apprised of measures undertaken to maintain a robust security posture along the LoC and preparedness for counter-terror operations in the hinterland.

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Interacting with troops deployed in operational areas, General Seth commended all ranks for maintaining a high level of vigilance and operational effectiveness.

The Army Chief reiterated the focus areas of "VIJAY", the Army's five-point framework aimed at transforming the force into a future-ready organisation capable of responding swiftly across the entire spectrum of military operations.

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He also appreciated the close coordination among the Army, civil administration, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security agencies in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

At Tangdhar, General Seth visited the Advanced Surgical Eye Camp being organised under Operation Drishti 2026. The initiative is providing specialised ophthalmic care to serving personnel, veterans, Veer Naris, dependents and civilians, particularly those living in remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Specialist teams from Army Hospital (Research and Referral), New Delhi, and 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar, are conducting the camp from September 23 to 30. More than 6,000 patients are expected to be screened, while over 400 ophthalmic surgeries are planned during the week-long programme.