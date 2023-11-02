Army Chief reviews troops’ preparedness

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 1

Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Wednesday visited the Siachen base camp and interacted with the soldiers deployed there to guard the glacier. General Pande reviewed the operational preparedness and winter stocking of the troops at the base camp and forward posts in the region. Pande had reached Ladakh on Tuesday.

With the height of over 18,000 feet, Siachen Glacier is known as the highest militarised zone in the world. Avalanches and landslides are common at the glacier during the winters and temperatures can drop to as low as minus 60 degrees Celsius. He also laid wreath at the Siachen War Memorial. He was accompanied by senior official of Ladakh based Fire and Fury or 14 Corps of the Army. He also paid homage to the bravehearts who laid down their lives guarding the borders.

