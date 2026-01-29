DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Army comes to rescue of ailing woman in snow-clad village

Army comes to rescue of ailing woman in snow-clad village

Swiftly mobilises resources, facilitating the movement of two civilian doctors despite the adverse weather

PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Jan 29, 2026 IST
Representational Photo.
Army troops successfully provided emergency medical assistance to a 24-year-old woman suffering from post-labour issues in a remote, snow-bound village in Udhampur district, a defence spokesman said on Wednesday.

Due to heavy snowfall in Didi Beggar, all roads leading to the nearest hospital, Ayushman Arogya Mandir Primary Health Centre in Latti, were blocked, preventing immediate evacuation and putting the life of Ashu, the patient, at serious risk, the spokesman said.

In response to the urgent call, the Army swiftly mobilised resources, facilitating the movement of two civilian doctors despite the adverse weather, he said.

A nursing assistant was also deployed on-site to assist in stabilising the patient, he said, adding that prompt medical intervention was provided, effectively managing blood loss and stabilising Ashu’s condition.

Simultaneous coordination with the civil administration and relevant departments ensured the clearance of the blocked road, the spokesman said. Once the road was sufficiently cleared, the patient was transferred to the hospital in Latti under the supervision of a quick reaction team (QRT), he said.

“The operation underscores the Army’s dedication to providing life-saving assistance under challenging conditions and ensuring the well-being of the local population,” the spokesman said.

