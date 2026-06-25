Jammu and Kashmir Police has booked several Army personnel, including a commanding officer, for allegedly storming a police station in Kishtwar district, assaulting police personnel and damaging government property, officials said on Thursday.

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The Army said the matter is under examination through the appropriate institutional mechanisms and assured that appropriate action will be taken based on the joint investigation.

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According to the officials, the incident occurred after a police party intercepted and seized a private vehicle owned by an Army official for alleged traffic violations.

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The FIR registered at Atholi police station stated that the incident occurred on Wednesday when the Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Amrit Kotach, was away for a meeting at the office of the Paddar Block Development Officer, chaired by the Deputy Commissioner.

In his complaint, Kotach stated that he received a call informing him about the "criminal conspiracy" and the violent assault that took place within the premises of the police station under the direct instructions of Commanding Officer, 17 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), N Arun Gandhi.

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Around 30 to 40 personnel from 17 RR, Camp Kijayee, led by Major Vikash Sharma and Naib Subedar Shankar Gurkhe, launched a "pre-planned" attack after scaling the main gate and boundary wall of the police station. They were armed with lathis, iron rods and other weapons, the SHO said.

"Their common intention was to cause fatal injuries and kill the police personnel on duty," he said, adding that he rushed back to the station and was allegedly physically assaulted by Major Sharma.

According to the FIR, the Army personnel allegedly tore Kotach's uniform and also assaulted Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Vijay Kumar Bhagat, who had also reached the spot.

"The accused Army personnel, acting with a common criminal intention, also brutally assaulted the deployed policemen," the SHO said, adding that Special Police Officer Suresh Kumar was struck on the neck with the butt of a service rifle, resulting in serious injuries to him.

He said several other police personnel on duty also sustained injuries during this "unprovoked assault".

The FIR also stated that the Army personnel assaulted the assistant regional transport officer (ARTO) of Kishtwar and his personal security officers inside the police station.

The attackers also caused extensive damage to government and public property, vandalising the official vehicle of the ARTO, vehicles of the SDPO and the SHO, and breaking down the main gate of the police station, the FIR said.

It said the acts of the accused persons disclose commission of cognisable offences punishable under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including unlawful assembly, rioting, house-trespass/criminal trespass, voluntarily causing hurt and grievous hurt, assault on public servants while discharging official duties, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, mischief causing damage to government property and other allied offences, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The FIR names Colonel Gandhi, Major Sharma, Naib Subedar Gurkhe, Sepoys Raj Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Anoop Singh and Omkar Ingale, and unidentified Army personnel of the 17 RR camp as accused.

When contacted, Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said the matter is being probed.

"The matter pertains to an FIR registered by the local police in Atholi, Kishtwar. The matter is under examination through the appropriate institutional mechanisms. The Indian Army will extend full cooperation in the legal process.

"Appropriate actions will be taken based on the outcome of the joint investigation. At this stage, it would be premature to comment further while the investigations are in progress," he said.