Army conducts 220 free cataract surgeries in remote LoC villages

The Army has conducted 220 free cataract surgeries for residents above the age of 50 living in villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir.

Officials said the surgeries were carried out in the remote areas of Tangdhar, Keran, Machhal and Gurez under the Army’s outreach initiative.

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A senior Army officer said patients from far-flung villages were identified and brought together for specialised treatment. The Army facilitated transportation, medical infrastructure and post-operative care to ensure successful outcomes.

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According to officials, the Army created an end-to-end support system to deliver advanced eye care to residents living in some of the most inaccessible regions along the LoC.

“For communities separated by mountains, distance and limited access to specialised healthcare, the Army’s extensive presence and strong connection with local populations became the bridge between a medical need and a medical solution,” Army officials said.

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The programme involved a renowned ophthalmic specialist, recently recognised in the UK for professional contributions to eye care, along with a team of experts performed surgeries and provided comprehensive treatment.

“The Army did not wait for the mountains to become accessible. It took healthcare across the mountains. It did not wait for people to reach specialised care. It took specialised care to the people,” officials said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has lauded the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) for restoring the sight of 220 patients through surgeries conducted under ‘Operation Drishti’.

In a post on X, Sinha described the initiative as a remarkable achievement and praised the surgeons and medical personnel involved in the mega eye surgical camp. “The dedication of the medical team embodies the true spirit of Operation Sadbhavana,” he said.

The L-G noted that bringing advanced eye procedures, including phacoemulsification, retinal and glaucoma surgeries, to remote border villages ensured that quality healthcare reached even the most isolated communities.