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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Army conducts anti-drug campaign in Kishtwar

Army conducts anti-drug campaign in Kishtwar

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:44 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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An Army man conducts a session on the drug menace in Kishtwar.
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The Army conducted an awareness campaign on drug abuse prevention at Mughal Maidan in Kishtwar as part of the ‘Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan’. The programme aimed to reinforce awareness among the local population, especially the youth, about the harmful effects of drug abuse and the importance of leading a healthy, disciplined and productive life.

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A spokesperson said that the campaign witnessed enthusiastic participation from the local community with 25 civilians attending the event. During the interaction, participants were sensitised about the physical, psychological, social and economic consequences of substance abuse. Emphasis was laid on the collective responsibility of society in combating drug menace and creating a safe and healthy environment for future generations.

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The event also highlighted inspiring success stories of individuals who overcame addiction through determination, family support and community involvement. These stories motivated the participants and conveyed that recovery and rehabilitation are possible through sustained efforts, positive guidance and timely support.

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The participants appreciated the initiative and expressed gratitude to the Army for organising such an informative and impactful programme. They also requested that similar awareness campaigns be conducted regularly for the benefit of youth and the wider community.

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