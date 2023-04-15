Army, cops reach out to youths to scuttle terror recruitment bid

PTI

Jammu, April 14

As part of its counter-strategy, the Army and the police have launched a massive youth outreach programme in the Chenab valley amid continuous attempts by Pakistan-based terrorists to look for new recruits and revive terrorism in the Jammu region, security officials said on Friday.

The outreach programme was chalked out after security agencies pointed towards a new strategy being adopted by terrorist handlers to radicalise youths in Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban, the three districts that form the Chenab valley, the officials said.

In recent months, there has been a spurt in cross-border phone calls with terror commanders — mostly locals who fled across the border sometime back — making desperate attempts to rope in gullible youths. “More than 80 youths have been put under surveillance in the three districts, 60 questioned and 11 booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,” an officer said. He said questioning the youths revealed that most of them had relatives across the border. “The calls are made to radicalise and motivate the youths to join terror ranks. We are keeping a close watch to ensure that no youth is misled by the propaganda as Pakistan-based terror groups are trying to overcome dwindling support,” the officer said.

Over the past year, security forces have busted several modules in the Jammu region As many as 118 terrorists from Doda are based in Pakistan and PoK, of whom 10 are most active, attempting to spread terrorism in the region, the officer said.