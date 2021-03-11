Army defuses shell found in Samba district

Jammu, August 19
Army personnel detected an unexploded ordnance shell in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Friday. It was later defused by Army experts, officials said.
According to information, soldiers of the Tiger division assisted the civil administration in carrying out safe extrication of the unexploded ordnance shell from a heavily populated area near Kikri Morh in Balole Nala of Samba. They demolished the shell safely, thereby averting a tragedy, officials added.
