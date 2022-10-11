Army dog 'Zoom' critically wounded

Srinagar, October 10
An Army assault dog was on Monday critically injured during an encounter between security forces and militants in Anantnag district
The Army sent its assault dog, Zoom, inside the housewhere the militants were holed up. “Zoom is a highly trained, ferocious and committed canine. He has been trained to locate and bring down terrorists,” said officials. Zoom, was tasked with clearing the house where terrorists were hiding. During the operation, the Army dog was hit by two gunshots and was injured. Despite injury, Zoom kept fighting, which resulted in the killing of two militants. The canine is under treatment at Army’s vet hospital here.
