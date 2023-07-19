Army flags off women’s bike rally from Delhi to Drass

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 18

To commemorate 24 years of victory over Pakistan in the Kargil conflict of 1999, the Army today flagged off a tri-services women’s motorcycle rally from the National War Memorial, Delhi, to Kargil War Memorial, Drass, Ladakh.

The rally was flagged off by Army Chief General Manoj Pande. Archana Pande, chairperson of the Army Wives’ Welfare Association, was also present on the occasion.

The 25-member team includes 10 serving Army officers, one officer each from the Indian Air Force and the Navy, three Army soldiers and eight spouses of armed forces’ personnel. The team will celebrate the victory of the armed forces in the Kargil war and pay tribute to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation at Drass. The rally will cover a distance of over 1,000 km to reach Drass on July 25.

#Kargil #Ladakh #Pakistan