Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

Poonch/Jammu, April 9
Army troops on Sunday engaged a group of terrorists in a gunfight after they made an attempt to sneak into this side from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.
The infiltration attempt was foiled in Shahpur sector when Army troops guarding the LoC picked up movement of terrorists and challenged them in the early hours of the day, the officials said.
They said an exchange of fire broke out between the two sides which continued for quite some time.
The whole area has been cordoned off and a massive search operation is on, the officials said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid wave looms as India’s population-level immunity wanes: WHO South-East Asia chief
India on Saturday recorded 6,155 fresh Covid-19 infections, ...
Ukraine minister on 4-day India visit, first after conflict
The visit will be an occasion to further mutual understandin...
Application window for CUET-UG reopens; register by April 11
Nearly 14 lakh students have applied for CUET-UG, up by 41 p...
Gautam Adani hard-working, down to earth with big ambitions in building infrastructure: Sharad Pawar in 2015 autobiography
Pawar recounts in the book how Adani built his corporate emp...
PM Modi goes on jungle safari at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka
The reserve was brought under ‘Project Tiger’ in 1973