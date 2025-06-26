Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Rajouri

An infiltration bid by a group of terrorists was foiled on Tuesday evening after the soldiers posted along the Line of Control (LoC) opened fire in Rajouri district.

The soldiers witnessed a suspicious movement along the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri and opened fire in the direction, resulting in retreating of the ultras.

Some reports suggested that one terrorist was killed during the infiltration bid, but there has been no official confirmation from the Army regarding the matter yet.

It is suspected that the terrorists were trying to take advantage of the thick foliage in the area. The soldiers fired over 20 bullets in the direction, from where the infiltration was being attempted. Subsequently, a search operation was launched in the area. Drones were also deployed in the area close to the LoC to track any terrorists who might have been able to infiltrate into the Indian side.

An infiltration bid was foiled in Rajouri sector in Baratgala area on June 15 as well, when the Army personnel witnessed suspicious movement close to the border fence. It was a group of heavily armed terrorists who were trying to enter into the Indian side from POJK through the border fence.

Meanwhile, search operations are going on in Kathua and Samba district along the International Border (IB), where the Border Security Force is keeping a close eye on the border along Pakistan.

Searches are also continuing in forest areas of the Jammu region, ahead of Amarnath Yatra, which is scheduled to begin on July 3. There are apprehensions that ultras might try to create panic among devotees during the pilgrimage.