Army foils infiltration bid on LoC in J&K's Rajouri; one killed

Jammu, May 8
The Army foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) on late Saturday evening during an operation in which one infiltrator was killed in J&K’s Rajouri district.
A Defence Ministry statement said that the Army gunned down an infiltrator on the LoC in Lam area of Nowshera sector in Rajouri district and thwarted an intrusion bid by the militants.
“The body of the slain infiltrator has been recovered”.
Reports said the Army intercepted militants trying to infiltrate into the Indian territory in Lam area and opened fire to neutralise the militants. — IANS
