Army foils intrusion bid by Pak drones along LoC in Rajouri

Security forces foiled an intrusion bid by Pakistani drones along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district late on Thursday night.

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Three Pakistani drones reportedly entered the Indian side in the Rumil Dhara area of Nowshera, following which the Army stationed at the site opened fire, forcing the drones to retreat.

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Sources said that after the drone intrusion, suspected movement was also witnessed close to the border fence, following which the Army opened fire. A search operation was immediately launched after the incident to ascertain whether the drones had dropped arms and ammunition or drugs in the area. However, no confirmation of any recovery was received till evening.

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Meanwhile, two hand grenades were recovered from a suspect in the Baramulla area during checking by security forces on Thursday evening. The incident took place at Wussan Bangil in the Kunzer area of Baramulla.

The checking was being conducted by a joint party comprising personnel from Police Station Kunzer, Special Operations Group (SOG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Army’s Rashtriya Rifles.

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Police said that during the checking, a man tried to flee from the area, making security forces personnel suspicious, following which they chased the suspect.

The man, a resident of Kunzer, was found in possession of two grenades. An FIR has been registered against the accused and an investigation has been started to ascertain from where and for what purpose he was carrying the grenades.