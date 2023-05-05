Army helicopter crashes in Kishtwar dist, technician dead; probe ordered

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 4

An Army technician was killed and two pilots were injured when a helicopter made an emergency landing due to a glitch on the banks of the Marua river in Kishtwar district of Jammu division on Thursday.

The incident took place around 11.15 am when an advanced light helicopter (ALH), Dhruv, which was on an operational mission, crash-landed in an area cut off from the district headquarters due to heavy snow. The technician, identified as CFN (Avn Tech) Pabballa Anil, and the two pilots were evacuated to Command Hospital, Udhampur, where the former succumbed to his injuries.

A court of inquiry has been ordered and further details are being ascertained, the Army said.