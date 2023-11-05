Army holds cricket tourney

Srinagar, November 4
The Army organised a cricket tournament in the memory of former Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.
An officer said the event witnessed 52 participating teams engaging in 50 thrilling contests over the course of 20 days.
