Army holds integration tour for specially-abled children

A national integration tour for specially-abled children from Ladakh was conducted under the aegis of the Army’s Fire and Fury Corps as part of Operation Sadbhavana from February 3 to 11.

A statement said the tour was carefully conceptualised as a platform for inclusive learning, cultural exchange and national integration.

“The objective of the tour was not merely to familiarise the children with the historical and heritage landmarks of the nation but also to provide meaningful exposure to India’s democratic values, diverse traditions and shared legacy,” it said.

On Wednesday, the entire entourage was flagged in amid cheer and enthusiasm of the young participants and their mentors by Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Fire and Fury Corps.

The GOC complimented all participants and organisers for the flawless conduct of the programme. Senior military and civil officials, including Bhanu Prabha, Administrative Secretary for Higher Education, School Education, Technical Education and Skill Development, UT of Ladakh, attended the event and interacted with students, teachers and parents.

Officials said the itinerary across Delhi, Agra and Jaipur included visits to iconic monuments, institutions of national importance and interactions with distinguished dignitaries, including the President of India, the GOC-in-C South Western Command and the Governor of Rajasthan, which collectively contributed to broadening the children’s outlook and confidence.

“Special emphasis was placed on ensuring accessibility, safety and emotional well-being, allowing the participants to experience the journey with dignity and enthusiasm,” the statement said.

Officials said the Fire and Fury Corps was undertaking several initiatives to promote education in Ladakh, and inclusion of specially-abled children in such initiatives would enhance their morale and motivation.

“Such initiatives play a vital role in empowering children of Ladakh by fostering self-belief, social inclusion and a deep sense of pride in being an integral part of the nation. The tour stands as a sincere effort towards nurturing informed, confident and inspired young citizens,” the statement added.