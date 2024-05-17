Army holds medical camp

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 16

The Army organised a multi-specialty medical camp on Thursday at Dras as part of the ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas—Rajat Jayanti’ to address healthcare needs of people residing in remote border villages of Kargil district.

More than 500 residents, including ex-servicemen and widows, were benefitted by the medical check-ups and provision of essential medicines. “Army’s endeavour of ‘Sampark-Swasthya-Sahuliyat’, accentuated its commitment in extending essential and vital healthcare wherein doctors and specialists in the fields of dental, ENT, opthalmology, nephrology and cardiology from the Army and Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai, provided expert medical check-ups, advice and quality treatment of locals of remote border villages,” an official spokesperson of Army said.

The camp also served as a platform for community engagement, fostering bonds of trust between the locals and the Army. “The initiative not only showcased the Army’s commitment towards humanitarian assistance but also re-affirmed its role towards nation building,” the official said.

