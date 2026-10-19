Army holds medical camp in Udhampur

Over 2,000 patients availed free healthcare services at the two-day mega medical camp organised by the Army under “Operation Sadbhavana” in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district, a defence spokesman said.

The camp, held at the Government Higher Secondary School in Basantgarh on October 17-18, provided specialised medical assistance to residents of the remote and underserved region.

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A team of medical professionals offered consultations in general medicine, ophthalmology, dentistry, cardiology, respiratory care and ear, nose and throat (ENT) ailments, with special attention to elderly people, women and children, the spokesman said.

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Free medicines were distributed among beneficiaries, while assistive devices, including wheelchairs, crutches, walkers and hearing aids, were provided to needy patients based on their medical requirements, he said.

The camp also facilitated early identification of health concerns, raised awareness about preventive healthcare and provided guidance on further treatment, the spokesman added.

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The medical outreach assumes significance as Basantgarh and adjoining areas have witnessed several encounters between security forces and terrorists in recent years.

The region’s dense forests, rugged terrain and scattered habitations pose challenges for security operations and make access to essential services difficult for residents of remote villages.

The initiative brought healthcare services closer to local communities, reducing the need for arduous travel to access medical assistance, the spokesman said.

Locals appreciated the Army’s efforts to improve healthcare accessibility and community welfare, he added.

The two-day camp extended medical services to more beneficiaries from Basantgarh and neighbouring villages.

The initiative reflected the Army’s commitment to humanitarian assistance, community welfare and strengthening civil-military relations under “Operation Sadbhavana”, the spokesman said.

Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh also visited the camp on Sunday. He thanked the Army for organising the camp and appreciated the doctors and medical teams for their commitment and hard work in delivering services despite the challenges of conducting a large medical camp in a remote area.