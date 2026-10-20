Army holds three-day emergency response training camp in Rajouri

The camp was organised by the White Knight Corps under the aegis of Northern Command in coordination with the Civil Defence Organisation and the Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

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A total of 50 participants, including 16 SDRF personnel and 34 Civil Defence volunteers from Jammu, Doda, Samba, Akhnoor, Sunderbani, Nowshera and Rajouri, took part in the training programme.

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The training covered a range of emerging security and emergency response challenges, including hybrid warfare, drone threats, air raids, information warfare, cyber threats, survival techniques and emergency response procedures. Practical demonstrations and hands-on sessions helped participants enhance their understanding of emerging threats and improve their preparedness to respond effectively to emergencies.

The camp concluded on October 19, with outstanding trainees being felicitated by Major General Manoj Kumar Ruria, General Officer Commanding, Ace of Spades Division. The Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, along with senior officials from the Civil Defence Organisation, police and SDRF, attended the closing ceremony.

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A spokesperson said the initiative reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to strengthening civil-military cooperation, enhancing community preparedness and building national resilience.

By equipping Civil Defence volunteers and SDRF personnel with essential skills to deal with emerging threats and emergencies, the initiative highlighted the importance of a well-prepared citizenry in ensuring a safer and more resilient nation, the spokesperson added.