Army, IAF conduct synergised exercise to enhance interoperability

To tackle the menace of terrorism, especially in dense forest areas of Jammu division, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Army conducted a ‘Synergised Interoperability Exercise’ in the region.

“The exercise aimed to strengthen coordination between ground and air forces, ensuring seamless integration of aerial and land-based operations in dynamic battlefield scenarios. By refining joint operational tactics, this exercise reinforced the ability of both forces to respond swiftly and effectively to real-time challenges, particularly in high-threat environments,” an official spokesperson of Army said.

The exercise was conducted under the aegis of Tiger Division. “The exercise simulated real-world operational conditions, with IAF helicopters executing a precise airlift of Army troops from a designated mounting base. The troops were then inserted into terrain characterised by dense vegetation and thick undergrowth. This complex insertion manoeuvre tested the forces’ ability to operate cohesively in challenging environments, where mobility and coordination are crucial for mission success,” the spokesperson said.

Following the insertion, the troops executed a simulated combat assault, engaging in coordinated manoeuvres designed to neutralise threats in a high-risk environment. The exercise also incorporated surveillance operations, precision firepower tactics and rapid troop extraction, ensuring that personnel were prepared for complex missions requiring agility and strategic decision-making. The training provided an opportunity for soldiers and aircrew to rehearse real-time battlefield contingencies, improving reaction times and enhancing overall preparedness.

The spokesperson said, “The Army and Indian Air Force continue to invest in joint training initiatives, enhancing their ability to conduct multi-domain operations in varied terrains. This synergised interoperability exercise reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining a high state of operational readiness, ensuring that both forces remain well-prepared to safeguard national security and respond to emerging threats effectively.”