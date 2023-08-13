Army inaugurates causeway near Line of Control

Srinagar, August 12
Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, the Army on Saturday inaugurated a vital causeway near the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district in a bid to improve access to essential services in the area.
An officer said the Army proudly dedicated a crucial causeway in Gagar Hill Village in Boniyar tehsil of Uri, North Kashmir, to the people of forward areas of Boniyar in a gesture of unity and progress. The causeway, connecting remote villages along the LoC, signifies a transformative gift to the forward areas of Kashmir just ahead of the 77th Independence Day celebrations, he said.
With unwavering determination, the Army undertook a rapid 13-day construction project to address the pressing need for improved infrastructure, he added. The initiative, spearheaded by Brig PMS Dhillon, Commander of Pir Panjal Brigade, culminated with the causeway’s inauguration on Saturday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 die, dozens trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...