Army inaugurates causeway near Line of Control

PTI

Srinagar, August 12

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, the Army on Saturday inaugurated a vital causeway near the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district in a bid to improve access to essential services in the area.

An officer said the Army proudly dedicated a crucial causeway in Gagar Hill Village in Boniyar tehsil of Uri, North Kashmir, to the people of forward areas of Boniyar in a gesture of unity and progress. The causeway, connecting remote villages along the LoC, signifies a transformative gift to the forward areas of Kashmir just ahead of the 77th Independence Day celebrations, he said.

With unwavering determination, the Army undertook a rapid 13-day construction project to address the pressing need for improved infrastructure, he added. The initiative, spearheaded by Brig PMS Dhillon, Commander of Pir Panjal Brigade, culminated with the causeway’s inauguration on Saturday.

