Army jawan, 2 others injured in grenade attack in J-K's Anantnag

Srinagar, August 10
Three people, including an Army man, were injured on Thursday in a grenade attack in J&K's Anantnag district.
Official sources said the security forces had started a cordon-and-search operation at Athlan Gadole village in Kokernag area of Anantnag district when the hiding militants hurled a grenade at them.
“Three people -- two civilians and an army soldier -- were injured in the explosion.
"The injured have been removed to hospital and doctors have described their condition as stable," sources said.
Further details are awaited.
