Army jawan, 2 others injured in grenade attack in J-K's Anantnag

IANS

Srinagar, August 10

Three people, including an Army man, were injured on Thursday in a grenade attack in J&K's Anantnag district.

Official sources said the security forces had started a cordon-and-search operation at Athlan Gadole village in Kokernag area of Anantnag district when the hiding militants hurled a grenade at them.

“Three people -- two civilians and an army soldier -- were injured in the explosion.

"The injured have been removed to hospital and doctors have described their condition as stable," sources said.

Further details are awaited.

