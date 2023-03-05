Army jawan injured in landmine blast in J-K’s Poonch

Poonch/Jammu, March 5
An Army personnel was injured on Sunday in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.
Naik Rajeev Kumar was injured when a landmine went off during patrolling of a forward area in the Mankote sector this afternoon, they said.
The injured soldier was immediately given medical aid and was later airlifted to a military hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment, the officials said.
As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with land mines which sometimes get washed away by rain resulting in such accidents, they said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
9 Opposition parties write to PM Modi over ‘blatant misuse' of Central agencies; slam Sisodia's arrest
Say charges against former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's ...
FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school
The huge flex read 'I Love Manish Sisodia'
Drunk flyer urinates on fellow passenger on New York-Delhi flight, Delhi Police say legal action being taken
The accused is a student at a US university
'Attack' on migrant workers: Tamil Nadu Police book BJP leader, journalists and others for spreading fake news
Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu stated that the video doing rou...
Kanwardeep Kaur to be new Chandigarh SSP
Kaur is a 2013-batch IPS officer from Punjab cadre