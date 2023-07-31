Army jawan shoots self dead with service rifle in J-K's Baramulla

PTI

Srinagar, July 31

An army jawan on Monday allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said.

S Surendra shot himself while on duty at an army camp in Baramulla town in north Kashmir, they said, adding that he died due to the gunshot injuries.

This is the second such incident in the last two days.

A police constable shot himself with his service rifle in Rajbagh area of the city on Sunday night.

#Baramulla #Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar