A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army was killed in an encounter with terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector here, but their infiltration bid was thwarted, officials said on Saturday.

They said alert Army troops picked up the movement of a group of heavily armed terrorists near a stream in a forward forest setting in the Keri Bhattal area late Friday night, and challenged them, leading to a fierce gun fight which continued for quite some time.

A JCO was injured in the encounter and later succumbed to injuries, the officials said, adding the whole area has been cordoned off with deployment of reinforcements and a search operation was underway when last reports were received.

Advertisement

In the same area on February 11, two Army personnel, including a captain, were killed and another was injured when terrorists set off an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

The latest incident comes two days after the India and Pakistan held a brigade commander-level flag meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district to discuss issues related to border management.

Advertisement

This was the second such meeting since February in an effort to de-escalate tension after nearly a dozen incidents of cross-border firing, and an IED attack.

The Indian Army lodged a strong protest with their counterparts over the cross-border terror activities and the ceasefire violations.

The ceasefire violations along the LoC have been very rare since India and Pakistan renewed the ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021.

On April 5, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel shot dead a Pakistani intruder along the International Border in the R S Pura sector here and later held a flag meeting with Rangers over the incident.

Meanwhile, two terrorists were killed in an ongoing operation in a snow-bound area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, the Army said on Saturday. One terrorist was neutralised the day before.

Official sources said the terrorists shot dead were affiliated with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit and included a top commander, Saifullah, who was active in the Chenab valley region for the past one year.

“In the ongoing operations at Chhatru, Kishtwar, despite bad and inclement weather, two more Pakistani terrorists have been eliminated. A large quantity of war like stores including one AK and one M4 rifle have been recovered,” the Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

One ultra was killed Friday morning when security forces established a contact with terrorists during the operations which were launched Wednesday following a brief encounter. The operations continue, the officials said.

They said a separate operation to track down a group of three other terrorists has also been underway in Basantgarh and Ramnagar areas of Udhampur district since Wednesday.