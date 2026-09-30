Army kills Pakistan-based LeT terrorist in Kashmir, key associate of Pahalgam attacker

The Army on Wednesday said a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out in the upper reaches of Central Kashmir.

Late on Tuesday night, the Army said a joint search operation had been launched in Korag, Yousmarg, in Central Kashmir.

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“Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and, upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist was neutralised. Operation is in progress,” the Army said.

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On Wednesday morning, the Army said that during a search early in the morning, the body of a Pakistan-based LeT terrorist, identified as Mohammad Asif alias Hashim Moosa, was recovered along with war-like stores.

Officials said Moosa was an associate of Yasir, who was killed in another operation in the same forest area.

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Both were part of a militant group that had carried out several attacks in the region. The group was involved in a series of attacks in the Jammu region, including the ambush at Dera Ki Gali in Poonch, in which four soldiers were killed, and an attack on an Air Force convoy.

Yasir and Moosa were key associates of senior LeT commander Sulaiman Shah, who was killed along with two other terrorists in an operation in the forests on the outskirts of Srinagar in July 2025. Union Home Minister Amit Shah subsequently told the Lok Sabha that the three militants killed in the operation were involved in the Pahalgam attack, in which 25 tourists and a local resident were killed.

With the killing of Moosa, the entire group of militants has been eliminated, sources said. They added that Moosa was the commander of the group. A photograph of the four members was widely circulated on social media.

Apart from Yasir and Moosa, the two other militants who had been killed earlier were Sulaiman Shah and Junaid Ahmed Bhat.

Shah and Junaid were involved in the Ganderbal tunnel attack in October 2024, while Yasir and Moosa were suspected to have carried out the Butapathri attack near Gulmarg the same year, in which two soldiers and two civilian porters were killed.

Junaid was killed in a security operation in the Harwan area on the outskirts of Srinagar in December 2024.