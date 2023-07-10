Army launches operation after suspicious movement near LoC in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri, July 10
A massive search operation was launched following a suspected activity near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday, officials said.
The operation in a vast border area in Nowshera sector was launched by the Army after the alert troops picked up suspicious movement of suspected terrorists trying to infiltrate from across the LoC, they said.
They said the search operation is underway and further details are awaited.
