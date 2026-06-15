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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Army, locals pay tributes to Shaurya Chakra awardee Rifleman Aurangzeb in Poonch

Army, locals pay tributes to Shaurya Chakra awardee Rifleman Aurangzeb in Poonch

Was abducted and later killed by terrorists in Pulwama district of Kashmir eight years ago

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:55 AM Jun 15, 2026 IST
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Army and locals pay tributes to Rifleman Aurangzeb, who was abducted and later killed by terrorists in Pulwama district of Kashmir.
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The Army paid tribute to Rifleman Aurangzeb Khan on Sunday, commemorating the eighth anniversary of his supreme sacrifice in service to the nation.

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Aurangzeb was abducted and later killed by terrorists in Pulwama district of Kashmir while he was on his way home to celebrate Eid with his family. His courage, dedication, and sacrifice continue to inspire generations and strengthen the resolve for peace and security in the region.

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An official said, “Eight years have passed, but the memory of Rifleman Aurangzeb Khan, Shaurya Chakra, continues to remain deeply etched in the hearts of his family, comrades and the people of his native village, Salani in Poonch.”

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On his eighth death anniversary, a memorial function was organised at Salani, where the Army, civil administration, family members, and hundreds of local villagers gathered to pay tributes to the brave son of the soil. The atmosphere was filled with emotion, pride and patriotism as floral tributes were offered in remembrance of his supreme sacrifice.

The official said the memorial function, organised by his family and supported by the Army, witnessed an overwhelming response from the entire sub-division. The gathering reflected the sentiment that such bravehearts belong not only to their families but to the entire nation.

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He further said that Romeo Force and the people of Mendhar paid tributes to Aurangzeb and reaffirmed their commitment to carrying forward his legacy of courage, service and sacrifice.

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