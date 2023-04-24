Army meets Gujjars, village leaders in Akhnoor for intelligence inputs

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 23

Eyeing sharing of intelligence inputs by nomads and villagers, the Army organised separate events for the nomadic Gujjar community and village heads in Akhnoor, Jammu. As many as 113 Gujjars came forward and condemned the Poonch terrorist attack. The nomadic community during its ongoing yearly migration is moving to different higher reaches of the UT. There have been many instances in the past wherein community members have informed the Army about the presence of militants in far-off areas.

“Gujjars and Bakarwals are one of the most victimised communities of Pakistan’s state-sponsored terrorism in J&K since the early 1990s. The community has suffered at length, frequently at the cost of precious lives and property at the hands of terrorists,” said Lt Col Devender Anand, PRO of the Army.

He said that the valiant nomadic people had supported the Army in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations with great courage and conviction. “The achievements of this community cannot be overemphasised as they were the mainstay of Operation Sarp Vinash which drove out the scourge of Pakistan terrorism from the Pir Panjal Ranges,” said the officer.

In another event — sarpanch sammelan, as many as 22 village leaders turned up for participation. “The programme has been particularly effective in areas where there is a high degree of mistrust between the local population and the security forces. By engaging with village leaders in a neutral setting, the Army is able to build relationships and gain valuable insights into the security situation on the ground,” the defence spokesman said. The spokesman said one of the key benefits of the event was that it allowed the Army to gather intelligence on security threats from a local perspective. (With PTI inputs)