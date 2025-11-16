DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Army northern commander calls for proactive steps against emerging terror threats in Jammu

Army northern commander calls for proactive steps against emerging terror threats in Jammu

On Saturday, the Army commander visited the Nowshera and Bimber Gali sectors in Rajouri district and reviewed operational preparedness

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 04:13 PM Nov 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

Army's Northern Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma on Sunday reviewed counter-terrorism grid in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district and exhorted all ranks to remain vigilant and proactive against emerging threats in the hinterland.

Advertisement

The general officer commanding-in-chief of Northern Command visited Basantgarh and Rampur areas, which witnessed several terror incidents over the past couple of years.

Advertisement

“Lt Gen Pratik Sharma visited Basantgarh and Rampur to review the counter terrorism grid. He exhorted all ranks to remain vigilant and proactive against emerging threats in the hinterland.”

Advertisement

“During the visit he also interacted with troops, lauding their professionalism and unwavering commitment to keep Jammu and Kashmir terror free,” the Army's northern command said in a post on X.

On Saturday, the Army commander visited the Nowshera and Bimber Gali sectors in Rajouri district and reviewed operational preparedness.

Advertisement

The commander interacted with troops along the Line of Control, commending their high morale, professionalism and sustained operational efficiency, the army said, adding he was briefed on enhanced surveillance systems, precision engagement capabilities and future ready operational measures instituted to maintain a robust defensive posture.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts