A passenger, identified as an Army officer, allegedly assaulted four SpiceJet employees at the boarding gate of flight SG-386 from Srinagar to Delhi on July 26, leaving one with a spinal fracture.

According to the airline, the confrontation began at Srinagar airport when the passenger was informed that his cabin baggage weighed 16 kg—more than double the permitted 7 kg limit.

“When politely informed of the excess baggage and asked to pay the applicable charges, the passenger refused and forcefully entered the aerobridge without completing the boarding process – a clear violation of aviation security protocols. He was escorted back to the gate by a CISF official,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

At the gate, the airline said the passenger grew increasingly aggressive.

“Our staff members suffered a spinal fracture and serious jaw injuries after being attacked with punches, repeated kicks, and a queue stand,” the spokesperson said.

One employee collapsed unconscious on the floor but the passenger continued kicking and hitting the fainted employee, the spokesperson claimed.

“Another staff member suffered bleeding from the nose and mouth after receiving a forceful kick to the jaw while bending down to assist the colleague who had fainted. The injured employees were rushed to hospital and remain under treatment for the grievous injuries sustained,” he said.

An FIR has been registered with the local police, and the airline has initiated the process to place the passenger on the no-fly list in accordance with civil aviation regulations, the statement said.

SpiceJet has also written to the civil aviation ministry, apprising them about the assault on its staff and has requested appropriate action against the passenger.

The airline also said that it has secured the CCTV footage of the incident from the airport authorities and handed it over to the police.

Strongly condemning any act of violence against its employees, SpiceJet said it will pursue this matter to its fullest legal and regulatory conclusion.