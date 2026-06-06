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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Army officer dies after falling into gorge during anti-terror operation in J-K's Rajouri

Army officer dies after falling into gorge during anti-terror operation in J-K's Rajouri

The officer, a lieutenant, was part of the security forces engaged in Operation Sheruwali, which entered its 15th day

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 11:04 PM Jun 06, 2026 IST
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Security personnel during an anti-terror operation in the Dori Mal area, Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. PTI
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An Army officer died after slipping in a mountainous area and falling into a deep gorge during an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday evening, officials said.

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The officer, a lieutenant, was part of the security forces engaged in Operation Sheruwali, which entered its 15th day.

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Operation Sheruwali is underway in the Dorimaal and Gambhir Mughalan belt to track down two to three Pakistani terrorists believed to be hiding in the forests of Rajouri district.

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During the search operation, the lieutenant reportedly slipped and fell into a 30-metre-deep gorge in the Dorimaal area, the officials said, adding that he succumbed to his injuries.

The body has been recovered, and further details are awaited.

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