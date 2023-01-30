Army officer reviews LoC security

PTI

Jammu, January 29

Lt Gen Sandeep Jain, General Officer Commanding, 16 Corps, visited different sectors along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch on Sunday. He reviewed the overall security situation, officials said. He visited Naushera, Bhimber Gali, Poonch and Krishna Ghati sectors and interacted with troops. The officer appreciated the high standards of professional excellence and operational preparedness during his interaction with the troops on the ground.

Army and other security forces are on high alert in the twin districts to scuttle infiltration attempts from across the border and neutralise the terrorists involved in the recent attacks in the Jammu region. Seven persons were killed and 14 others injured when two terrorists attacked Dhangri village in Rajouri on January 1.