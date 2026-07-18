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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Army opens fire after observing suspicious movement along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

Army opens fire after observing suspicious movement along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

Troops responded after spotting suspected terrorists in Tarkundi forward area; search operation launched amid heightened surveillance

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PTI
Rajouri/Jammu, Updated At : 08:38 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Security personnel keep a vigil during a search operation following suspicious movement, in Jammu and Kashmir. Representative image/PTI file
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Army troops opened fire after noticing a suspicious movement along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

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The small arms firing was reported from the Tarkundi forward area around 10 pm on Friday and continued for nearly one-and-a-half hours. However, there were no reports of any casualties, the officials said.

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They said the troops guarding the border saw suspicious movement of suspected terrorists, prompting the firing. This was followed by retaliatory small arms fire from across the border.

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A search operation was launched on Saturday morning to ascertain the presence of any infiltrators, while the area remains under heightened surveillance, the officials said.

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