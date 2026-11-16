Army troops opened fire after observing suspicious movement in a forest area near the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir early Monday, officials said.

Alert troops guarding the border in the Kanari area of the Sawjian sector noticed suspicious activity around 1.30 am, the officials said.

They said the troops fired around two dozen rounds from small arms and subsequently cordoned off the area to thwart any potential infiltration attempt by terrorists from across the border.

A search operation was launched with the first light of the day and it was underway when last reports were received, the officials said.