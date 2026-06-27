Army organises free medical camp in Ramban on Ashura

Marking the occasion of Ashura, the Army organised a free medical camp at the Imambara in Chanderkote area of Ramban district on Friday, extending healthcare services to members of the local Shia community as part of its ongoing civic outreach initiatives.

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The camp witnessed a large turnout, with people availing themselves of free medical consultations, health check-ups, diagnostic services and essential medicines. A team of Army doctors and paramedical staff also counselled patients on preventive healthcare and healthy living.

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The initiative was widely appreciated by local residents, who thanked the Army for organising the camp on the occasion of Ashura and acknowledged its continued contribution to community welfare.

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A representative of the Shia community said Ashura commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain at the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE, a sacrifice remembered as a symbol of justice, humanity and steadfastness. He said followers traditionally organise sabils (refreshment stalls) and medical camps during the observance of Youm-e-Ashura, and the Army’s participation reflected the spirit of service associated with the occasion.

He said such initiatives strengthen trust between the Army and the people while promoting harmony and brotherhood. “Whenever the people of Jammu and Kashmir face difficult situations, the Army stands with them. We sincerely thank the Army for this humanitarian initiative and hope such programmes continue in the future,” he said.

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Another resident recalled that the Army had also hosted community outreach programmes, including an Iftar gathering during Ramadan. He said medical camps, sports activities and similar initiatives have helped foster positive engagement with local communities.