Army organises medical camp at Ganderbal village

The Army on Sunday organised a medical camp at a village in Ganderbal under its flagship outreach initiative ‘Operation Sadbhavna’.

Advertisement

The camp in the Tchount Waliwar area was conducted to promote healthcare awareness and extend essential medical services to the locals, officials said.

Advertisement

They said a team of experienced doctors and trained medical attendants provided consultations, conducted basic health check-ups, and distributed free medicines to 289 individuals, including women and children.

Advertisement

The initiative was beneficial for residents who often face challenges in accessing timely medical care due to geographical and logistical constraints. Patients were attended with care and professionalism and common ailments were diagnosed and treated on the spot.