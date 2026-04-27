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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Army organises medical camp at Ganderbal village

Army organises medical camp at Ganderbal village

Conducted to promote healthcare awareness and extend essential medical services to the locals

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Apr 27, 2026 IST
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Army personnel examine locals during a medical camp in Ganderbal district on Sunday. PTI
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The Army on Sunday organised a medical camp at a village in Ganderbal under its flagship outreach initiative ‘Operation Sadbhavna’.

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The camp in the Tchount Waliwar area was conducted to promote healthcare awareness and extend essential medical services to the locals, officials said.

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They said a team of experienced doctors and trained medical attendants provided consultations, conducted basic health check-ups, and distributed free medicines to 289 individuals, including women and children.

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The initiative was beneficial for residents who often face challenges in accessing timely medical care due to geographical and logistical constraints. Patients were attended with care and professionalism and common ailments were diagnosed and treated on the spot.

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