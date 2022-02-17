Army organises mobile repair training for youths

Jammu: Aiming to help youths take up self-employment, the Army has started mobile repair training centres at Gosti and Goha of Doda district under Operation Sadbhavna. The four-week training will include theoretical and practical aspect of skills.OC
Low intensity earthquake felt in Kashmir, no loss reported
Srinagar: A mild intensity earthquake with epicentre in Pahalgam hit the Valley on Wednesday. No damage was reported due to the quake of magnitude 3.2 on Richter scale.
13 killed after falling into well at marriage function in UP's Kushinagar
The incident, in which at least 10 people were also injured,...
US hopes India to stand by its side if Russia invades Ukraine
During the recently concluded Quad ministerial in Melbourne ...
Following his controversial remark, Charanjit Channi says it was aimed only at Arvind Kejriwal
The Punjab CM had courted controversy by his remark at a rec...
I'm actual aam aadmi: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi
Promises 1 lakh jobs in 1st year, scholarship for general ca...
Chinese tech giant Huawei raided over evasion of tax
We comply with laws: Company