Army organises mobile repair training for youths

PTI

Jammu: Aiming to help youths take up self-employment, the Army has started mobile repair training centres at Gosti and Goha of Doda district under Operation Sadbhavna. The four-week training will include theoretical and practical aspect of skills.OC

Low intensity earthquake felt in Kashmir, no loss reported

Srinagar: A mild intensity earthquake with epicentre in Pahalgam hit the Valley on Wednesday. No damage was reported due to the quake of magnitude 3.2 on Richter scale.