Army outreach: Kin of two ultras unfurl flag in Doda

Jammu, January 27

In a one-of-its-kind event to counter the ideology of terrorism, the Army allowed families of two terrorists, reportedly operating from PoK, to unfurl the national flag in Doda district of Jammu.

The two ultras are Nazir Gujjar alias Abu Manazil and Saleem Malik. While Saleem fled to PoK in 2000, Nazir followed him in 2003. The flag was unfurled by Nazir’s father Lal Din Gujjar and Saleem’s brothers Irfan Malik and Yaseen Malik at an Army camp.

Company Commander Major Mohammad Navaid of the 10 Rashtriya Rifles said the event was organised so that terrorists and over-ground workers could be brought to the mainstream by evoking a sense of patriotism among their families. As per the Army, Nazir is involved in training terrorists in PoK and guiding them in planning terror attacks across J&K. — OC