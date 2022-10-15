Army pays rich tribute to its canine warrior

PTI

Srinagar, October 14

The Army on Friday paid rich tribute to its canine warrior Zoom, who succumbed on Thursday to gunshot injuries received during an encounter in Anantnag earlier this week. In a solemn ceremony at Chinar War Memorial, Badami Bagh Cantonment here, Lt Gen ADS Aujla of the Chinar Corps and all ranks paid homage to the gallant soldier, Srinagar-based Defence PRO, Col Emron Musavi, said.

During the operation at Tangpaw in Anantnag, Zoom played a key role in not only identifying the precise location of the terrorists but also in disabling one of the terrorists. The intrepid canine suffered two gunshots, he said.

Despite being injured, Zoom located the other hiding terrorist and returned from the target area, and fainted due to severe blood loss. The canine trooper was immediately evacuated to the Army Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar where he breathed his last at 11:50 am on Thursday.

The Army canine was an invaluable member of the Chinar Warriors. Despite his young age of two years, Zoom was a veteran of multiple counter-terror operations, where he had distinguished himself with his energy and courage, Col Musavi added.