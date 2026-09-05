Army pays tribute in Akhnoor to para commando who died in Haryana during training

Kumar, a resident of Nood, Nai Basti, tragically died during a boat-training drill in the Yamuna river at Hathnikund, Yamunanagar.

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Brigadier R Shankar, Commander, Manawar Yoddha Brigade, was among the senior Army officers present at the wreath-laying ceremony and paid homage to the braveheart. They laid wreath at the mortal remains of the soldier. The mortal remains were brought to his native place in Akhnoor on Friday.

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Family members, relatives and local residents gathered to pay their last respects to the soldier and saluted his courage, sacrifice and dedication to the nation.

The martyrdom of the Special Forces commando evoked grief across Akhnoor, with people joining the family in mourning and paying homage to the fallen soldier.